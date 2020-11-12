NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported 2,209 new virus cases and one new death Wednesday, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus set another new record at 885.

The surge in cases has significantly increased demand for testing. At sites run by the state’s main testing service, TestNebraska, the wait to get a test increased to 48 hours this week at most sites in Omaha and Lincoln. State officials say they have added testing capacity in those cities.

The state continues to have the sixth-highest rate of infection, and over the past week, one person in every 137 people in Nebraska was diagnosed with COVID-19.

