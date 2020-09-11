Nebraska AG requesting information from Big Ten

LINCOLN - The Big Ten Conference Commissioner has received a letter from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requesting information about recent meetings which would include its decision to cancel fall sports.
In the letter Attorney General Doug Peterson says the Big Ten is operating and conducting business within Nebraska without being registered and/or failing to maintain registration to conduct business in the state.
Some information Peterson asked for from recent meetings include all of the documentation that lists what the voting process was, meeting minutes, evidence that the decision concerning the football season was approved by the governing body and who was there to vote.
Peterson said the information needs to be provided no later than September 21st.