LINCOLN - The Nebraska farm real estate report has been released and for the first time in five years, Ag land has risen in value.
Nebraska Extension Ag Economist and author of the report Jim Jansen says it reflects surveys taken in March of this year before the coronavirus pandemic.
"In 2020 we estimated the first increase in market value land across Nebraska to an average of $2,725 an acre or about three percent higher than the previous year. We take into account different types of land and these land types are called land classes."
Jansen says gravity and center pivot irrigated cropland noted smaller increases of one percent and three percent for the state-wide average.
He says in Northeast Nebraska, all land averaged $5,370 an acre which is also a three percent increase.
The full report can be found at Extension.Unl.Edu.