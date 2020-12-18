LINCOLN - Google is a very powerful and huge part of the digital economy, but the company is being sued by 38 attorneys general including Nebraska’s Doug Peterson.
The lawsuit announced Thursday alleges Google illegally maintained a monopoly in the search engine market and its command of data has created significant barriers for potential competitors and innovators.
After 14 months of investigation and reviewing documents, Peterson came to the conclusion that people don’t use Google, Google uses people.
"Google uses people to take a tremendous amount of personal data and create personal files of each individual, then they monetize that in the ad market. The oxygen to developing that data from each individual is through the searches and other variety of products that Google has."
The attorneys general are asking the court to halt Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace as well as provide any additional relief it determines appropriate.