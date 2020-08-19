LINCOLN - After numerous years, some property tax relief will be coming to Nebraskans after the legislature passed LB 1107 on the last day of this year’s session.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau praises the passage as President Steve Nelson says it will be very beneficial for everyone, but especially for farmers and ranchers.
"Our projections show right around a 15 percent reduction in property taxes paid, or relief for property taxes when this proposal is fully implemented which is around a five-year time period. That's a pretty significant improvement from where we're at and that's on top of the existing property tax credit fund that's already there."
Nelson says when fully implemented, the bill will more than double the amount of money in the state’s property tax credit fund.
The Nebraska Cattlemen also applauded the bill’s passage and President Ken Herz said it’s the beginning of finally reversing the disproportionate burden placed on the backs of agricultural property owners in the state.