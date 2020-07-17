LINCOLN - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced lawsuits in a consumer health care fraud case.
During a Zoom press conference, Peterson said the lawsuit alleges that the Regenerative Medicine & Anti-Aging Institute of Omaha and its owners, Travis and Emily Autor, made more than $2 million by making deceptive and misleading statements to consumers regarding the ability of their stem cell therapy to treat specific diseases and health conditions.
Peterson says a number of consumers raised concerns about the clinic including a state senator.
"Often times in our Consumer Protection, we're trying to protect people from the phone scammers and others protecting them from losing their money. This is even worse. Not only do they lose money for a treatment that really is not going to be providing a medical benefit, but then they have to actually go through the process and some of these processes are fairly involved."
According to the Food and Drug Administration, those considering whether to undergo treatment with stem cell products should ask if the FDA has reviewed the treatment before getting treatment—even if the stem cells are their own.
Peterson says in this case the older population was targeted and he encourages you to have a good relationship with your family doctor to consult with.