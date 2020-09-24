Nebraska Ag economy detailed in new report

LINCOLN - An analysis released in June by the Nebraska Farm Bureau suggested Nebraska’s agricultural economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic if economic conditions did not improve.
The analysis didn’t account for financial assistance farmers and ranchers received through state and federal COVID-19 relief programs.
The Platte Institute and Nebraska Farm Bureau went over a new report during a webinar Wednesday that details the impacts of COVID-19 on the Ag economy now.
Policy Director for the Platte Institute Sarah Curry said producers have taken advantage of the financial assistance available to them.
"We saw that 19 percent of Nebraska's Paycheck Protection Program loans went specifically to agriculture. Almost 22,000 jobs were supported with the PPP loans, specifically in agriculture. Corn farming, cattle farming and ranching as well as feedlots received the most support for their jobs in their industry."
Farm Bureau Senior Economist Jay Rempe said the effects of COVID-19 will be felt by Nebraska agriculture for many years.
