Sen. Adam Morfeld

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would extend free-press protections to student journalists and their advisers following several incidents where school administrators censored school newspaper articles that they deemed too controversial or unflattering.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 28-15 vote after an eight-hour filibuster. The bill would apply to students at public high schools, colleges and universities.

The sponsor, Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, argued that students have a right to express themselves and that it’s important for them to learn firsthand about the power and consequences of the First Amendment.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska advances press protections for student journalists

Nebraska advances press protections for student journalists

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would extend free-press protections to student journalists and their advisers following several incidents where school administrators censored school newspaper articles that they deemed too controversial or unflattering.

Bankers survey for parts of 10 states rockets to record high

Bankers survey for parts of 10 states rockets to record high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers points to a quickly recovering economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states as the survey's individual indicators soared and the overall index rocketed to its highest reading since it began in 2006.