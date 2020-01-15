LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill designed to protect the free-speech rights of student journalists in public high schools while holding them directly accountable for stories that are libelous.
The bill won first-round approval Tuesday on a 27-5 vote. Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, introduced the measure last year to prevent high school administrators from censoring articles they dislike.
It would also prevent administrators from faculty advisers who defend a student's right to publish.
The bill also makes clear that school districts can't be held liable for articles written by students. But students who write a libelous article could be sued.