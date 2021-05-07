Nebraska advances DNA testing bill for violent crime cases

Nebraska Legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would allow police to collect DNA samples from people who are charged with but not yet convicted of violent crimes, despite objections that it would infringe on civil liberties.

Supporters liken the measure to police fingerprinting someone who was just arrested and say it could help solve cold cases. But opponents see the proposal as a potential violation of constitutional search and seizure protections, although the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld similar laws.

Lawmakers advanced the bill, 30-11, after overcoming an eight-hour legislative filibuster.

