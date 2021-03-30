Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to lay the groundwork for an emergency suicide and mental health hotline.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval with a 41-0 vote. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced the measure in response to a new federal law that will create a 988 number for suicide prevention calls.

The bill would create a task force with local stakeholders to help the state prepare and see what resources are needed.

Some lawmakers raised concerns that the task force could eventually come back with a funding request, which could mean a new fee impose on phone bills.

