LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters, police officers, county sheriffs and other first responders could get more access to services to help them deal with traumatic experiences under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers.

The bill won first-round approval in the Legislature Wednesday on a 42-0 vote. The proposal would require the state to offer reimbursement for counseling for first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, a combat veteran who was shot six times during a firefight with the Taliban in 2003.

Brewer says the bill is an important step to prevent suicides.

