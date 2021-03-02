NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials administered nearly 87,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines last week as the state worked to distribute more shots.

The number of doses of the vaccines administered jumped to 86,737 last week from the previous week’s total of 52,731. State health officials said 436,474 doses of the vaccines have now been administered, and 10% of Nebraska’s population has now been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, from 500.29 new cases per day on Feb. 15 to 271.57 new cases per day on Monday.

