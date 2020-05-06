LINCOLN - Nearly 400 airmen and soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard have been called up to help during this coronavirus pandemic.
General Daryl Bohac talked about what the National Guard has been doing during the coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Wednesday.
Bohac said they have six mobile testing teams across the state.
"They've been in 29 different cities and supported 26 counties and 18 of the public health departments. They've driven 33,000 miles and collected 11,162 samples so far which is about 30 percent of the total samples collected in Nebraska."
Bohac said they have also collaborated with food banks to help distribute food across the state and they’ve helped deliver personal protective equipment to hospitals and first responders.
He said folks in the Guard want to help, it’s why they joined, and the work they’re doing is great.