LINCOLN - Current and future Nebraska National Guard members wanting to attend college will now have all of their tuition payed for thanks to LB 450 passed by the Nebraska Legislature this past session and signed by Governor Pete Ricketts.
The bill was sponsored by Senator Anna Wishart and co-sponsored by Senators Tom Brewer, John Lowe, and Megan Hunt.
During a ceremonial signing event at the Capitol Thursday Ricketts said the bill will take in-state tuition reimbursement up for 75 percent to 100 percent and provide a 50 percent tuition reimbursement for graduate school.
Ricketts said expanding the tuition benefits is a good idea because they’re investing in the people who are protecting Nebraskans.
"Our National Guard men and women do such a fantastic job protecting us and we've really seen that the past 18 months with the flood and coronavirus pandemic. We want to encourage people to develop themselves further so they can continue to serve the people of Nebraska and I think this also helps attract people into the National Guard so we can continue to have even more people step up and protect our fellow citizens. I think this is an important investment."
Senator Wishart said the bill makes Nebraska one of the best states in terms of National Guard tuition.