NORFOLK - There was a gradual decline in unemployment claims in Nebraska this past week.
Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin tells News Talk WJAG, new regular unemployment claims dropped 10.8 percent last week, with 4,342.
Albin says there were 55,049 continued weeks of unemployment claims, a decrease of 0.7 percent from the prior week and a total of $61.4 million in benefits were paid.
He says they project claims to continue declining.
"Absent to a second outbreak of the virus at some point in time, we anticipate a continuing decline of claims into the fall. Summer is normally a time of declining unemployment claims anyway because the construction industry and those outdoor occupations are in full swing during the summer."
Albin says the top occupations going back to work are dental workers, hairdressers, retail salespersons, and food service workers.
He says if you’re still getting unemployment benefits, make sure you’re filing your weekly certifications to continue receiving money.