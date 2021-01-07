LINCOLN - A new strain of COVID-19 called B-117 that was originally discovered in the United Kingdom has now spread to the U.S. and Nebraska health officials are monitoring it.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press conference Wednesday, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said the new strain appears to be more infectious and transmissible and is covered by the vaccine, but doesn’t appear to cause a more severe infection.
Anthone said since the virus variant is more easily spread, it could possibly lead to an increase in hospitalizations.
"It doesn't appear to increase the mortality or seriousness of the infection, but it could lead to an increase in hospitalizations. It stresses the need now more than ever to continue the practice of wearing your mask, keeping your distance and washing your hands."
Anthone said they will continue to monitor the strain to see if it shows up in Nebraskans or those in surrounding states.