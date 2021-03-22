NORFOLK - Last summer when events were cancelled and lots of stores closed Nebraskans made their way to various parks around the state.
Northeast District Fisheries Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Jeff Schuckman says they sold around 35,000 additional annual resident fishing permits last year.
Schuckman says they saw a tremendous amount of people getting outdoors and hope people continue that this year even though the state is more open again.
He says it’s setting up to be a good fishing year at lakes around Northeast Nebraska.
"I think it's setting up to be a good crappie and walleye year at Willow Creek this spring as the numbers are up on both of those species. We've got Maskethine and Grove which always have steady numbers. We sampled Maple Creek in Leigh last year and the bass population is looking great. Right here in Norfolk there will be lots of fish to catch too."
Schuckman says you’re encouraged to watch out for Zebra Mussels which are an invasive species. If you find them in the water or attached to your boat you should dispose of them properly.