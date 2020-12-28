LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau has outlined its agricultural trade priorities for the incoming Biden Administration.
Director of National Affairs Jordan Dux says they’ve broken down what they’d like to see in 2021 into three main topics; trade with China, the expansion of Ag markets, and the World Trade Organization also known as WTO.
Dux says it’s important for the new administration and U.S. to continue enforcement of the China Phase one agreement.
"We have some pretty serious commitments the Chinese have made included in that agreement and it will be extraordinarily important and incumbent upon the new administration to continue to push the Chinese to not only meet their Ag import quotas that they had set, but also adhere to a lot of the other pieces of that agreement in terms of rules that the United States had asked for and the Chinese agreed to."
Dux says they’d also like the new administration to expand agriculture markets to the United Kingdom, European Union, and Kenya.
Lastly he says they want the reestablishment of the WTO appellate body charged with hearing appeals to WTO rulings.