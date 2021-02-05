LINCOLN - Ethnic minorities in Nebraska have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, it’s important they also have the opportunity to get vaccinated.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services talked about its vaccine minority outreach strategy during a press conference Thursday.
Health Disparities and Health Equity Administrator Josie Rodriquez said although Hispanics only make up ten percent of Nebraska’s population, 48 percent of them had COVID-19 during the heat of the pandemic.
CEO Dannette Smith said one of the ways they’re going to try and get the word out about vaccines for minority populations is through town hall meetings across the state.
"We want to educate, educate, educate about the vaccine. There is some hesitancy about taking the vaccine and we understand for the minority community that sometimes that can be very difficult. We want these town hall meetings to be interactive and people can feel free to ask us questions and find out where they can go to get vaccinated."
Rodriquez also said they’re working to get the vaccine registration portal available in Spanish which should be done in a couple of weeks.