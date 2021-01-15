LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has updated the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan to include more people.
During a vaccine update Thursday Incident Commander Angie Ling said Nebraska will be following federal guidance and changing the age of those in the Phase 1B vaccination plan from those 75 and older to 65 and older along with some people that have high risk medical conditions.
"We are working very closely with the health care systems to help further define what those high risk medical conditions will be. Also, we're about two weeks away from really being able to get into the Phase 1B group so just be patient and if you have questions you can call the information line and they can help you."
Ling said by next week every health department will have a list of where you can get vaccinated in their health jurisdiction.
She said they plan to be done with Phase 1A vaccinations by the end of the month.
For questions call the COVID hotline at (402) 552-6645.