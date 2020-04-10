LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Corrections is doing what it can to keep inmates and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Friday, Director Scott Frakes gave an update on what they’re doing to flatten the curve.
Frakes said they were able to get ahead of the virus in the fall when preparing for a bad influenza season.
He said some things they’ve done is put together a quarantine approach for new inmates, separate the vulnerable, have the inmates wear masks, and implement social distancing.
Frakes said stopping visiting to see inmates was a big move, because that’s such an important component of maintaining that family and offender bond.
"What we were able to do was expand access to the phones. We doubled the amount of time people can be on their tablet phones. The provider, GTL was nice enough to give us free phone time. We were able to implement a video gram system that's tied to the JPay tablets."
Ricketts said the state has been getting lots of personal protective equipment. So far they’ve spent $1.2 million on PPE and will continue to spend and get more.