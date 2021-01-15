LINCOLN - Agricultural trade is very important in Nebraska and the department of agriculture looks to expand it this year.
Director Steve Wellman says they had a lot of agricultural trade missions that didn’t get carried out in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, so some of those are still on the docket for 2021 along with new ones.
Wellman says they look forward to building on what took place in 2020 when it comes to trade deals.
"Mexico and Canada are great trading partners for Nebraska Ag products. Japan is our largest export market at over $1 billion, Mexico is our second export market when you're talking about value and China had dropped out of our top five, but they're back at number three."
Wellman says a lot of the growth in Nebraska Ag exports to China was in pork and beef products.
He says they also want to continue building new trade relationships with the United Kingdom, European Union, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.