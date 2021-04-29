WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry says work needs to be done in several areas of agriculture that present issues for America’s farm and ranch families beginning with rural broadband.
Fortenberry says he supports investing in rural broadband but wants answers from the USDA on its progress.
He also says he’s working with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on his ‘Farm of the Future’ initiative and conservation.
Fortenberry says the initiative recreates food culture and the use of technology to advance precision Ag to increase yields.
"The farmer to the family, the urban to the rural with a built-in burgeoning science of the traditional Ag sciences of animal husbandry and agronomy and plant science with environmental science, international development, and again other emerging trends in agriculture."
Fortenberry says he’s also continuing to study how agriculture universities are re-envisioning their role in the industry to better advance technology for farmers and ranchers.