LINCOLN - Attorneys General across the nation have sent a letter to USTelecom to strengthen illegal robocall enforcement.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has joined in that effort.
Consumer Protection Division Bureau Chief Meghan Stoppell says it calls on USTelecom to undertake some more specific action to assist law enforcement with their investigations into robocalls.
"The letter essential calls on USTelecom and their internet trace back group to do more to analyze the data that's flowing across their networks and then to alert offices like ours or other law enforcement agencies, whether that's at the state or federal level, when they do identify what we're referring to as illegal robocall campaigns."
Stoppell says they’re asking USTelecom to develop and roll out an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps.
She says if you get a robocall, continue to report it to their office at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.