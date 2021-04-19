OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska administered nearly 135,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines last week as the state continued to ramp up distribution of the shots.
State health officials said 134,829 doses of the vaccines were administered last week, including one day when more than 40,000 shots were given. That is up from roughly 116,000 doses the week before.
The state said Monday that 36.3% of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 484 new cases per day on April 3 to 323.71 new cases per day on Saturday.