NORFOLK - Some Norfolk residents were without power for a couple of hours Thursday night.
According to Nebraska Public Power District Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten, at around 10:30, 929 customers lost power because a tree fell into some power lines.
The power was restored at about 12:30.
The outage impacted customers on the south/southeast side of town, in an area along East Omaha Avenue.
Otten says he hasn’t seen where the tree hit the line, but sounds like it was on East Whitney Avenue, about a block or block and a half east of South 1st Street.