LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau is urging the EPA to reregister glyphosate’s use for farmers.
Jordan Dux with Nebraska Farm Bureau said glyphosate has allowed farmers to utilize more conservation friendly practices like no-till farming while still producing high yields.
Dux says the herbicide has helped farmers convert more than one million acres of farmland to no-till since 2012 in Nebraska alone.
"The reason that's allowed to happen is because of crop protection products like glyphosate. You can't point to it as the only reason we have moved toward no-till farming practices, but it makes that a lot easier. There are few products that work as well as glyphosate when it comes to killing weeds that need to be killed while still allowing for yield increases."
Dux says the science on glyphosate is clear and it’s a safe product when properly used to the label’s instructions.