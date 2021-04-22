LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau is urging U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to prioritize beef trade talks with Japan.
President Mark McHargue says large amounts of U.S. beef exports to Japan starting in 2020 triggered its tariff quota, raising the tariff on U.S. beef from 25 percent to more than 38 percent.
McHargue says it’s created an uneven playing field and negatively impacted U.S. producers and that’s the reason why they want Ambassador Tai to know it’s one of the things they would like her to work on.
"Japan's a long-term market for us, we need to make sure and send as much product there as we can. Nebraska has a great quality beef product going into Japan so we would like to have that as one of the trade things that she works on."
McHargue says while the current situation might have to be solved with time by letting the tariff quota reset, he hopes Tai can prevent a repeat situation.