LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau has sent a letter to President Joe Biden voicing its concern over his 30X30 Executive Order signed in January.
President Mark McHargue says setting aside 30 percent of U.S. land and water for conservation is a very vague ask, because does that mean it can’t be farmed?
McHargue says that was the reason for their letter, asking what this order means.
"If there needs to be something done in 90 days, that's coming up at the end of April. Farmers will be planting here soon, so we really need to have some clarification as quickly as possible on this."
McHargue says about 97 percent of Nebraska’s land is privately owned, so farmers need to be at the table in Washington when talks begin.