NORFOLK - A fall forum hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce was held virtually at Northeast Community College Friday to talk about workforce, economic development, and state elections.
Chamber President Bryan Slone said Nebraska will come out of the pandemic strong as the Paycheck Protection Program loans have helped, health care has been steady, and there’s been no arbitrary stay in place order.
As for a short-term response to the pandemic, Slone said there needs to be enough child care, hard-hit sectors will need rebuilt and the supply chain will have to be redesigned.
Slone said there’s been a lot of people working from home because of the pandemic, and that mobile workforce is going to continue after it’s over.
"We're going to see an environment where people can live and work anywhere they want and be part of any company in the world. When we get to that point, there is no better place with a better quality of life than Nebraska. The state is poised in a very different way to attract a mobile workforce to our state and provide families with the best of all worlds, which is the ability to drive your business from a place you want to raise your family and live."
Leah Barrett, President of Northeast Community College as well as Nebraska senators and candidates also spoke during the forum.