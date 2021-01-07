LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce hosted a ‘Back to Business’ webinar Wednesday to highlight this year’s agenda.
President Bryan Slone said 2020 was a trying year for many and the focus for 2021 is workforce development and economic recovery.
Slone said they intend to be very transparent about where they see the economic game plan, and it’s essential Nebraska sees population and economy growth.
"We need to create additional jobs. We need to continue to be one of the top places to live in the country and particularly in a post pandemic world where the whole notion of work/life balance and the whole notion of how we work and where we live has changed. Remote workplaces now have become very attractive. Nebraska has to be one of the top attractors of 18 to 34-year-olds."
Executive Vice President of Legislation and Policy Kristen Hassebrook said they’ve put together an agenda achieve those priorities.
"Work has already begun with our partners to better understand and navigate the regulatory barriers and burdens to accessing existing workforce training resources. Our goal is to raise awareness and streamline access to existing pools and newly open pipelines to better serve Nebraska businesses and employees. In concert with the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Blueprint Nebraska, we are working to unify state branding and marketing, focus on attracting the redomestication of supply chains, and building a business to business platform to facilitate communication and networking among Nebraska manufactures."
Slone added they’ll soon be kicking off a single branding initiative in the state which will be a public/private endeavor.