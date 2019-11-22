LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Transpiration is continuing its efforts to complete the expressway in the Highway 275 corridor from Norfolk to Fremont.
Director Kyle Schneweis tells News Talk WJAG officially created in 1988; the Expressway System was designed to link communities to the Interstate System using four-lane highways.
Schneweis says work was set to begin on the southernmost portion of 275 however they ran into a stalemate.
"What we didn't anticipate is that the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers would want to do a more in depth environmental review then we had hoped, and of course we were disappointed when that news came out but we've been partnering with them. They're working hard to deliver the project. They understand the timeline, the commitment to Nebraskans, and the long desire for the project. They're implementing a streamlined permitting process and so they are moving faster than they'd historically have and the partnership is strengthening."
Schneweis says construction on that portion is set to start in the spring of 2021.
He adds they are working on securing federal funding for the portion of the project from Wisner to Norfolk.
The Wisner to West Point segment is currently funded for design with construction estimated between 2024 and 2033.