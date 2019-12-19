Nebraska Department of Transportation

YANKTON - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of the highway 121 bridge south of Yankton and just west of highway 81.

The bridge will reopen Friday ahead of the scheduled December 31st completion date.

The Gavins Point East project was the final contract to be awarded on a bridge reconstruction project in the State of Nebraska as a result of damage sustained from the March 2019 flooding event.

The NDOT partnered with contractor, Dixon Construction who received the $5.5 million emergency contract for the project.

Bridge work is complete and an asphalt overlay will be done under traffic next spring.

Tags

In other news

Department: Grower shredded hemp crop because THC too high

Department: Grower shredded hemp crop because THC too high

RULO, Neb. (AP) — A hemp crop that had been grown under Nebraska license this year was shredded because its THC level was too high.The grower was among 10 licensed this year by the Nebraska Agriculture Department following federal legalization of the low-THC version of the cannabis plant as …

Suspect arrested in slaying south of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…