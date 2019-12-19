YANKTON - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of the highway 121 bridge south of Yankton and just west of highway 81.
The bridge will reopen Friday ahead of the scheduled December 31st completion date.
The Gavins Point East project was the final contract to be awarded on a bridge reconstruction project in the State of Nebraska as a result of damage sustained from the March 2019 flooding event.
The NDOT partnered with contractor, Dixon Construction who received the $5.5 million emergency contract for the project.
Bridge work is complete and an asphalt overlay will be done under traffic next spring.