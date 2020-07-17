LINCOLN - Schools across the state will soon have to make a decision and announce it regarding going back to school this fall as it’s quickly approaching.
During a press conference at the Capitol Friday both Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Director Matthew Blomstedt agreed it’s important to get kids back in the classroom.
Though Ricketts said bringing kids back to the classroom will be a building by building decision.
Blomstedt said his department in collaboration with education officials has put together a four color guidance for schools to follow.
"If you're in the green, you're in a good position to be able to run school in a full capacity perspective. In yellow you can cautiously run school and make sure you have the property personal protective equipment. As you approach orange you have to have concerns on whether or not you can be at full capacity. Red is strictly remote learning."
Blomstedt said schools will are working with their local health departments on mask wearing and social distancing in the classroom.