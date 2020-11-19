NORFOLK - Norfolk Community Theatre’s second production of the season has been recorded and will be available to stream starting this weekend.
Board President Libby McKay says the play is called "The Unravelling" by Fin Kennedy.
McKay says it centers around a mother and her three daughters. The mother owns a fabric shop and lures customers in with her great storytelling.
"She then challenges her daughters to tell her a story inspired by fabric pieces in the shop and whoever tells the best story will inherit the shop from mom. It speaks to some of the things we pass on to each other from generation to generation as well as the stories that are inside all of us."
For rehearsals, McKay says they partnered with the Elkhorn Valley Museum and were able to use their community room which gave everyone plenty of room to space out.
The play will be available to stream Saturday through Sunday as well as Friday and Saturday of next week.
To receive the streaming link, make a donation at NCTheatre.Org.