O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department is receiving an increase in trends for cases and direct contacts over the last week.
With the 4th of July holiday approaching and guidance loosening in the state, NCDHD would like to keep district residents healthy and safe by reminding residents of the importance of social distancing, only making essential trips, wearing of masks or face coverings in public, and following current directed health measures.
Over the last week, the health department has reported nine positive cases, one recovery, and one death.
This is the most COVID-19 confirmations received in one week for the district since the beginning of COVID-19 reporting.
Across the United States, case trends are rising in 29 states that have densely populated cities. The White House task force has confirmed Friday that virus cases have hit a new daily high.
There have now been 45 total cases in the district with 30 recoveries and one death.