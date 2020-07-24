O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department will be moving into phase four of the directed health measure.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services the district will begin phase four August 1st.
Executive Director of the NCDHD Roger Wiese says they’ll continue to monitor the spread of the virus.
Wiese says the transition doesn’t mean that personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission is to be ignored.
He encourages you to continue social distancing and wearing a mask.
Information on the phase four guidelines can be found at DHHS.NE.Gov.