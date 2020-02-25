NORFOLK - To prepare for potential flooding again this spring, the National Weather Service will be hosting a public Flood Forum in Norfolk.
Service Hydrologist Dave Pearson says the flood threat is above normal this year.
"There is higher soil moisture and rivers are running high. I wouldn't consider this extreme, but we want to highlight it nonetheless because the flood risk is elevated. A lot of the things that were in place last year aren't there now as we don't have a lot of snow on the ground. It is different than last year and that's why we're looking okay."
Pearson says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are trying to alleviate flooding concerns by releasing more water at the Gavins Point Dam.
The two hour long meeting is set for Thursday at 6:30 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.