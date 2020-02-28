NORFOLK - There remains an above normal risk for spring flooding this year.
Thursday night the National Weather Service hosted a public flood forum in Norfolk to discuss the spring flood threat.
Service Hydrologist Dave Pearson said snowpack, frozen ground, and ice jams are all currently at a below-normal risk.
Though Pearson said the soil moisture in the area is high.
"We don't have a lot of room to soak in rains or future snow melt if we were to get more snow. It doesn't mean we're going to flood from this alone, but if we do get into a wet pattern we don't have room in the soil to accept a lot of that moisture."
Pearson said the precipitation risk is below normal during the start of March, but increases towards the end of the month.
He said there is an increased risk for major flooding on the Missouri River this spring and an increased risk for moderate flooding on the Elkhorn River.
For up to date information on the flood threat visit Weather.Gov/Omaha.