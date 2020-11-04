NORFOLK - State Farm conducted and recently unveiled results from an online national survey regarding teen driving behaviors.
It says nine out of ten teens admit to using their phone while driving and State Farm Agent in Norfolk Tanner Lancaster says that statistic is concerning.
Lancaster says kids model what their parents do, so adults are also encouraged to not be on their phone while driving.
"If you're on your phone the whole time, then that 10-year-old sees you do that for five years and asks himself why he would do anything different. Parents need to relay to their kids, whoever is on social media or trying to contact you, it can wait until your drive is over."
A question was asked to teens what it would take for them to put down their phone and Lancaster said answers ranged from a $250 or more fine or license suspension of six months or more.