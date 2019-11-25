Pork Checkoff
Courtesy of: National Pork Board

KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Pork Board has recently launched Pork Checkoff 4.0.

President David Newman told News Talk WJAG at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters Convention in Kansas City Missouri it’s a new customer focused, producer-led plan.

Newman said they launched it to keep up with the ever changing pork industry.

"It's really about strategically allocating dollars into building trust and adding value for U.S. pork. We're building trust under our "We Care principles" which are the ethical standards that pork producers live by here in the United States. It's about community, food safety, animal well-being, and the environment."

Newman said they will also focus on research, promotion, and education.

He said they will need to change their marketing strategy and make pork look appealing to the younger generation.

For more information visit Pork.Org.

