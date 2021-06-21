WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Pork Board is encouraging producers to opt into a voluntary technology solution to help the industry better respond in the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak.
National Pork Board Chief Veterinarian Dr. Dave Pyburn says AgView was developed by the Pork Checkoff with producers and veterinarians in mind.
“It pulls together information that producers have based on their premises, their information on pig movement, and then Secure Pork Supply information as well that ties back to premises. But all that information, especially that movement information, is needed by state veterinarians when there’s a foreign animal disease response.”
Pyburn says it’s a secure site that information can be put into that only the producer can see until there’s a request by a state veterinarian if there’s a foreign animal disease outbreak.
For more information visit AgView.Com.