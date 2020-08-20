National Night Out Cancelled

NORFOLK - National Night Out, an annual event hosted by the Norfolk Police Division at Central Park has been cancelled.
Captain Mike Bauer said the event is a community-building campaign that promotes community-police relations.
Bauer said they’re disappointed to have to cancel the event, but because of the uncertainties with what future directed health measure limitations may be and an abundance of caution, they felt that the best action was to cancel this year’s event.
The Police Division wants to thank all of the supporters and participants of the past National Night Out events and looks forward to working with the public on next year’s event.