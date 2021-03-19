NORFOLK - The Nebraska Army National Guard is looking for more recruits out of the Norfolk area.
Sergeant First Class Jessie London says he’s been with the National Guard for 20 years and has had the opportunity to do some great things.
London says there are a number of benefits in joining the Guard, such as 100-percent college tuition reimbursement.
He says all recruits will go through basic training and then job training. He adds once that’s complete they’ll drill one weekend a month, and also have a two week annual training.
London says the past couple of years have been busy for them from the 2019 floods and blizzards, through the 2020 protests and the ongoing pandemic.
If you’re interested in joining the National Guard you can call London at 402-649-2798 or stop by his office at 817 South 1st Street.