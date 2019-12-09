National Grain and Feed Association

KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Grain and Feed Association is evolving with the recent innovation of gene editing.

President and CEO Randy Gordon told News Talk WJAG, gene editing is a less expensive and more precise way to modify crops with different output characteristics and improved drought tolerance.

Gordon said there’s also a number of consumer benefits with the gene editing like increased yields.

"I think there's some movement in some of this gene editing technology toward drought resistance and more efficient water use. I think eventually we're going to see this technology used for increased nutritional aspects of grains and oil seeds, so it's got some long term consumer benefits as well."

Gordon said they need to work with the seed companies and biotechnology industry so there is more transparency in the market place about what’s being developed for each commodity.

For more information visit NGFA.Org.

