KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Grain and Feed Association is a huge association as it handles more than 70 percent of all U.S. grains and oilseeds.
President and CEO Randy Gordon tells News Talk WJAG, there are a number of things the association is focused on right now.
Gordon says they’re paying attention to what changes President-elect Joe Biden might make that will impact the grain and feed industry.
He says they’re also very focused on transportation, rail, and waterways issues.
"We're hoping the new Congress and presidential administration can work together to finally get that big infrastructure package going. Obviously, the inland waterway system particularly on the upper Mississippi and Illinois river system is really critical to our grain exports and to move fertilizer and products up north to serve farmers in communities."
Gordon says they’re working to get a water resources development act passed in Congress which will help with the cost share of funding inland waterways and enhance how fast projects get completed.