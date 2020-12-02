KANSAS CITY, MO - With a new presidential administration seeming likely, the National Farmers Union is trying to get acquainted with Joe Biden and his policies that relate to Ag.
President Rob Larew tells News Talk WJAG, anytime there’s a new presidential administration change you have to find out what new regulatory considerations the new administration is going to be doing.
Larew says one of their themes going into 2021 is a little less excitement than 2020.
"We're hoping that this new administration is going to be focused on bringing some stability to the marketplace which includes trade policy, farm support, and biofuels. Across the board stronger markets and a little less excitement is wanted."
Larew says they’re also engaged in a lot of conversations about who should be placed in these high profile Ag seats.
As for trade, Larew says the Biden Administration is interested in tackling problems like China with their allies as opposed to going at it alone.
He says that’s probably a better approach, because even though commodity prices are rising, a really deep hole was dug with China so strong prices will have to continue to get out of the hole.