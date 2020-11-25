KANSAS CITY, MO - The price of corn is at or above the $4 mark across the country and the National Corn Growers Association is pleased with the recent increase.
CEO Jon Doggett tells News Talk WJAG, there are two reasons why the corn prices are up right now.
"One is China came into the marketplace and bought a bunch of corn. Secondly, some of the estimates of how much of a stockpile we had were off a little bit, they were a little high and so they've been adjusted downward. Those two things have been the primary reasons."
Doggett said other good trade partners for the U.S. right now include Vietnam as they’re building a lot more poultry processing plants so they are buying more corn. The Pacific Rim is also huge as well as Africa.
He said the association works a lot with policy so they are very involved in the presidential transition process and building a relationship with Joe Biden.