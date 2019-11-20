KANSAS CITY, MO - Leaders of the National Corn Growers Association were at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters Convention in Kansas City last week to talk about numerous topics that impacts corn and U.S. farmers.
Chairman Lynn Chrisp told News Talk WJAG that trade and demand for U.S. corn has remained relatively strong.
"Related products like ethanol and shipments of DDG's into China have been blocked which backs up and affects the farm economies locally. Those are the things we're trying to get passed right now."
As for the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement also known as USMCA, Chrisp said there’s a strong probability it will pass once it gets to the floor.
He said passage would provide some certainty to farmers facing challenging times and instill confidence in other important trading partners that the United States is open for business.
Chrisp also talked about increased sales of higher ethanol blends and developing new uses of corn.